7HOFM Out-takes: World's Greatest Shave video

Putting together our video for the World's Greatest Shave proved to be quite a challenge, as we were actually upside down (well some of us were). And it's not as easy as it looks...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wLLairCgs_I

7HOFM World's Greatest Shave

The World’s Greatest Shave is back and 7HOFM is 100% jumping on board with ALL announcers and ALL staff at the station pledging to shave, colour, wax, wear a wig or a wacky style. With so many great options, choosing a hairy challenge is easy! Will this be The World’s Greatest number of workplace entries? So what will you be doing on March 16 - 19 to raise money and awareness for The Leukemia Foundation? Help beat Blood Cancer, get sponsored and sign up or donate today at worldsgreatestshave.com and do something fun for a great cause!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XPncs47nNyQ

Grueber Avenue - Hobart Airport

7HOFM's Drive Home host Johnno and his wife Rae, take you on a tour of the new Gruber Avenue, which takes you from the entrance of Hobart International Airport, past the runway, to Seven Mile Beach.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0mjH7rUhloM

Adam Brand on Brand Challenge

Singer Adam Brand popped into the studio and we issued him the Brand on Brand Challenge. Do his own spin on randomly selected jingles! Mick & Maria

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BE736HybT7c

